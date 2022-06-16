Deafheaven and Lingua Ignota cancel Dark Mofo 2022 appearances

Deafheaven and Lingua Ignota are no longer performing at Dark Mofo 2022 due to COVID-19.

The Hobart, Tasmania festival broke the news today (June 16) that “due to a number of COVID-19 cases”, both acts would not be able to make it to Australia for both their solo sets and the fest’s Sanctae Noctis programme this Saturday (June 18).

Deafheaven and Lingua Ignota were billed for the metal programme alongside the acts Katatonia, Conjurer, King Yosef, Black Sheep Wall, Diploid, YLVA, KILAT and R U N.

Lingua Ignota, the project of Kristin Hayter, was also scheduled for her own solo show on Friday (June 17). “I am devastated to say that I won’t be able to perform at Dark Mofo because I have just tested positive for Covid,” Hayter wrote in a statement on the festival’s site.

“I was so looking forward to this event and I’m gutted to disappoint fans who have been waiting to see me in that part of the world. I was greatly looking forward to this festival and this sucks, plain and simple. Please take care of yourselves and thank you for your understanding.”

Deafheaven were also set to play their own solo show on Sunday (June 19). “We’re saddened to announce the cancellation of our appearance at this year’s Dark Mofo. While preparing for our flight yesterday, a member of our team tested positive for COVID-19 forcing us to forgo travel to Tasmania,” the American blackgaze band wrote in a statement shared on Dark Mofo’s website.

“We want to apologise to everyone who was looking forward to this—we were too. We want to thank Dark Mofo who have been extremely patient and flexible with us during this situation. Please enjoy the incredible event they’ve provided, and we hope to see you soon.”

Other artists on the Dark Mofo 2022 line-up include Spiritualized, Kim Gordon and Nils Frahm.