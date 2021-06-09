Deafheaven have announced their new album ‘Infinite Granite’ – you can listen to their latest single ‘Great Mass of Color’ below.

The San Francisco band will follow up their 2018 LP ‘Ordinary Corrupt Human Love’ with the new record, which is set for release on August 20 via Sargent House.

Deafheaven’s new nine-track album has been produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (who has previously worked with the likes of Wolf Alice and Paramore) and engineered by both Darrell Thorp and regular Deafheaven producer Jack Shirley.

‘Infinite Granite’ has been described in an accompanying press release as being “another giant leap forward” for the band, and promises to be their “most goosebump-inducing album to date”.

You can hear Deafheaven’s new single ‘Great Mass of Color’ in the above video.

The tracklist and the album artwork for Deafheaven’s upcoming new album ‘Infinite Granite’ have also been announced – you can see both of those below.

Shellstar In Blur Great Mass of Color Neptune Raining Diamonds Lament for Wasps Villain The Gnashing Other Language Mombasa

The band’s new album ‘Infinite Granite’ can be pre-ordered from here.

Deafheaven released the live album ‛10 Years Gone’ back in December, with the band explaining that they had intended to tour North America last year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Deafheaven Bandcamp demo.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t fulfil that tour because of fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic,” frontman George Clarke explained. “To rebound from the financial and morale hit, we put together an album of the set we intended to perform.”