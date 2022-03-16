Deafheaven, Kim Gordon and more on Dark Mofo 2022’s first line-up announcement

Boutique Tasmanian festival Dark Mofo has made its first announcement of artists that will be performing at this year’s iteration.

Heading up the first announcement are exclusive performances from American black metal/shoegaze band Deafheaven, former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon and avant-garde artist Lingua Ignota. They will join the likes of Spiritualized and Nils Frahm, who were both also announced today as part of the 2022 Vivid Live line-up.

Also on the bill are American artists Chelsea Wolfe and Emma Ruth Rundle, who will add their festival appearance to an already-booked Australian tour for June 2022. The festival’s full line-up is expected to arrive next month, and will take place over two weeks from June 9 to June 22. The full first announcement can be viewed here.

The festival’s ‘Resurrection’ line-up preview comes following its return in 2021 – which was also headlined by a former member of Sonic Youth, frontman Thurston Moore. The festival also featured performances from The Dead C, King Stingray, Confidence Man and Om.

Deafheaven were last in Australia in 2019, touring in support of their fourth album ‘Ordinary Corrupt Human Love’. Last year, they released the album ‘Infinite Granite’, which received a four-star review from NME.

“On this love letter to ’90s shoegaze, the black metal menace of their earlier work is replaced by lush soundscapes and dreamy psychedelia,” it read.

Gordon, meanwhile, was last in Australia as part of the 2015 Sydney Festival with her noise duo Body/Head. A solo tour of Australia was planned for 2019, but was cancelled for “health reasons”. Gordon is belatedly touring her solo album ‘No Home Record’, with dates already booked for North America, the UK and Europe.