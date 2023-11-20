DEAN drops ‘Die 4 You’, his first solo release in four years

South Korean singer DEAN has made his long-awaited return with the song ‘Die 4 You’.

Released on November 18, ‘Die 4 You’ marks DEAN’s first solo release in over four years, since 2019’s ‘Howlin’ 404′. Between the releases, the singer was featured on songs by IU, nafla, Crush and more.

‘Die 4 You’ finds DEAN crooning about a lost love: “Could you tell me once again, again? / It’s raining like the day I held you close / Could you kill me once again, again? / Cuz I know, I know I’ll be loving you / I’m still loving you, baby you know I’d die for you.”

Back in 2021, he took to Instagram Stories to share progress on his upcoming album, scrolling through music files dating back to 2020. “My team and I have built, destroyed, built again, only to destroy again,” he said at the time.

“Dear fans, please hang in there just a little longer. Love you all. Let me show you how I’m different. I’m just a workaholic,” he had added. DEAN has yet to announce if ‘Die 4 You’ will be part of a later release.

Prior to his debut as a singer in 2015, DEAN wrote and produced songs for several K-pop acts, including boybands EXO, VIXX and UNIQ, along with singers like John Park and Lee Hi.

He later rose to mainstream popularity with his debut EP ‘130 mood: TRBL’, which included hits like ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘D (half moon)’ and ‘21’. He has also released hits like ‘Come Over’ with Baek Yerin, ‘love’ featuring American singer Syd and ‘Instagram’.