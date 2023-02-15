DEAN emerges with first feature in nearly two years on Wesley Joseph song ‘Sugar Dive’

South Korean singer DEAN has collaborated with Wesley Joseph on new song ‘Sugar Dive’, marking his first feature in almost two years.

The British multihyphenate dropped the new single earlier today (February 15) alongside its accompanying music video, two days ahead of the release of his upcoming album ‘Glow’ this Friday (February 17). The single is performed entirely by both singers in English, and according to a press statement for the release, DEAN also contributed to the lyrics for the new track.

Joseph “kept the second verse free” after finishing the production of ‘Sugar Dive’ with Leon Vynehall and Harvey Dweller, Joseph said in a statement. He then “shared it with my friend DEAN, who is an amazing South Korean artist. He was feeling it and the rest came together really easily.”

Advertisement

‘Sugar Dive’ marks the first time the Korean singer has appeared on new music in nearly two years. He last featured on a B-side off IU’s fifth studio album ‘Lilac’ titled ‘Troll’, which was released in March 2021.

DEAN’s appearance on the new Wesley Joseph track also marks his first output since he provided fans with an update on new music in September 2021. DEAN had uploaded a clip of him scrolling through multiple music files dating back to June 25, 2020. He captioned his post with: “My team and I have built, destroyed, built again, only to destroy again. We rode this out so many times and went through so much trial and error since 2019.”

“Dear fans, please hang in there just a little longer. Love you all. Let me show you how I’m different. I’m just a workaholic,” DEAN added. No further details regarding the forthcoming release have been shared since.

DEAN has yet to drop a new project since his 2016 debut mini-album, ‘130 Mood: TRBL’, though he has sporadically released standalone songs, namely 2017’s ‘Instagram’ and 2019’s ‘Howlin’ 404′.

DEAN has been teasing the long-awaited follow-up to ‘130 Mood: TRBL’ since 2019, revealing two years ago that the title of his next record would be ‘130 Mood: RVNG’.