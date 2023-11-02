Deap Vally share blistering cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Ventilator Blues’

Deap Vally have shared their latest single, a cover of The Rolling Stones song ‘Ventilator Blues’ – watch the lyric video below.

The Los Angeles-based rock duo announced in September that they intend to split up after releasing their upcoming album ‘Sistrionix 2.0’ early next year.

‘Sistrionix 2.0’ will be a re-visited and re-recorded version of their breakthrough LP, which was originally released in 2013. The record will be released in Spring 2024. Visit here to pre-order it.

‘Ventilator Blues’ was originally released on the Stones’ classic 1972 album ‘Exile on Main St.’. Speaking about their version, Deap Valley’s Lindsey Troy said: “Covering “Ventilator Blues” was a special privilege to pay homage to one of the greatest and most seminal bands in the history of rock ’n’ roll. We recorded this song in 2014 and it has been in the vaults ever since, so I’m glad it’s finally seeing the light of day,”

“’Ventilator Blues’, one of our favourite Rolling Stones songs, is a song about the inevitable end we are all hurtling towards, and we felt it was a perfect way to soundtrack the final chapter of Deap Vally,” she added.

The album’s lead single, also released in September, was ‘Baby I Call Hell (Deap Vally’s Version)’, which Troy described as “quintessential Deap Vally”.

“It was the first song we ever wrote as a band, so it’s very meaningful to our story,” she explained. “Re-recording that song was a lot of fun, but also a lot of pressure because we wanted to make sure the recording captured the magic of the song again.”

The duo also revealed details of the reasons behind their split – confirming that extraneous factors have left them struggling to fit recording and touring into their current lifestyles.

“That model isn’t compatible with our current lives,” Troy noted, with Edwards adding: “We found we just can’t function as a traditional band anymore… It’s time for both of us to explore motherhood and other avenues of our lives properly, rather than squeezing them into our artist’s hustle.”

“We need to find the balance where we can focus on the fun stuff, but have the freedom to make the music we love,” Troy concluded. “We just felt it would be fitting to go out with a bang, not a whimper. I felt marking this occasion should be a cathartic process: healing deep wounds, reconnecting with old friends and collaborators – and falling in love with Deap Vally all over again.”

Deap Vally are also preparing to play a final run of shows across North America, kicking off in San Francisco’s Casbah on November 11. Tickets for all those dates can be found here. The band have also stated that more dates will be revealed soon, including some UK shows.