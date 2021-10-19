Watch BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish and more in trailer for ‘Dear Earth’

YouTube has released the trailer for its upcoming original special Dear Earth, featuring appearances from BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish and more.

Aside from the ‘Bad Guy’ singer and BLACKPINK member Rosé, the trailer also features appearances from musicians Jaden Smith, Anitta and Lil Dicky. The special will also include global leaders, such as former US President Barack Obama and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

“It is our responsibility to deal with climate change,” Eilish says in the trailer, accompanied by footage of melting polar ice caps. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé urges today’s youth to “come together”, saying that “we must work towards saving the Earth”.

Set to premiere on October 23, Dear Earth will “inspire and motivate audiences to create a better, healthier, existence for the planet through contributions from a wide range of global leaders, creators, celebrities and musicians,” according to YouTube’s global head of original content Susanne Daniels.

The YouTube Original special was first announced at the 2021 Summer TCA press tour on Thursday (September 23), according to Billboard. It is set to match the format of last year’s Dear Class Of 2020, with keynote speeches, musical performances and more.

In other BLACKPINK news, DJ Snake is set to release his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna this Friday (October 22).

The joint single was first announced by Ozuna at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last month. “DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, BLACKPINK and Ozuna, coming up next,” he shared during an interview on the red carpet of the VMAs, where he had premiered his latest single ‘La Funka’.