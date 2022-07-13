Dear Seattle announce national ‘Someday’ tour, share ‘Here To Stay’ video

Dear Seattle have announced a five-date national tour in support of their forthcoming second album, ‘Someday’.

The run will kick off in Adelaide on Friday September 23, when Dear Seattle – as well as Stumps, Horror My Friend and Sophisticated Dingo, who will open for them across the full run – take to the Lion Arts Factory. They’ll play at The Rosemont in Perth the following night (September 24), before rolling on to Brisbane a week later.

Finally, across the first two Fridays in October, the band will head up gigs in Melbourne and Sydney. You can see the full list of tour dates below, with tickets for all of them on sale now via the band’s website.

To coincide with the news, Dear Seattle have shared a video for their latest preview of ‘Someday’, a widescreen emo tune titled ‘Here To Stay’. Have a look at that below:

In a press release, singer Brae Fisher explained that ‘Here To Stay’ was written as a reflection on his waning self-confidence as an artist, and his process of reckoning with that. “When I was younger, I never doubted myself. It felt like a had a superpower; like if I set my mind to something and really worked for it, I could somehow always get to where I wanted to be. My brother even used to say that I ‘walked in the light’ because of it,” he said.

“But the last few years have been tough, and I can feel the time slowly chipping away at that confidence. I’ve started to feel the cracks of analysis paralysis creeping in and a tendency to feel like I’ve got nothing left of value to offer.

“As a musician or a creative, it’s so easy to feel like what you’re doing doesn’t matter or isn’t worthy of appreciation, or that your love of being creative is consistently clouded by bullshit like social media and the habitual comparison of yourself to others. It happens to everyone and it can make you want to give it all up.

“But I’ve since learnt that if you stop focussing on the ever-moving goalposts you set for yourself, and take the time to look back at what you’ve really achieved and what you get to spend your time doing as an artist, you’ll see the true value of it all. It’s easy to miss it in the moment, but it’s always there… the passion, the drive, the inspiration, the love, the friendships and the purest form of joy.”

Fisher went on to say that ‘Here To Stay’ chronicled his “path to that realisation”, with the newly released music video – which, being filmed and edited entirely by Dear Seattle themselves, comprises footage from the making of ‘Someday’ – “acts as a window to it all for others to see what I am referring to”.

He continued: “I can’t help but smile when I watch it, because it’s simply us, doing what we love more than anything. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

‘Someday’ is set for release on September 2 via Domestic La La. ‘Here To Stay’ is its fourth single, following the release of ‘In My Head’ last June, ‘Way Out’ that November (followed by an acoustic redux that same month) and ‘Feel The Weight’ back in April.

Dear Seattle’s ‘Someday’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 23 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 24 – Perth, The Rosemount

Friday 30 – Brisbane, Brightside

OCTOBER

Friday 7 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 14 – Sydney, Crowbar