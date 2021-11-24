Dear Seattle announce ‘Way Out’ regional tour for 2022

Sydney indie-rockers Dear Seattle have laid out a 15-date tour in support of their latest single, ‘Way Out’, hitting stages in a mix of capital cities and regional towns throughout Australia in January and March.

The new run comes in replacement of a smaller tour – originally tied to their previous single ‘In My Head’ – that was repeatedly postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Newcoming labelmates Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers were initially slated to join the band, however they’re no longer able to make the run (they will head off on their own tour in February, though).

Support for the ‘Way Out’ tour will be split between local indie-pop duo Clews, Brisbane-based grunge outfit Concrete Surfers and Melbourne indie quartet Kitschen Boy.

It’ll kick off on Friday January 14 with a show at the UC Hub in Canberra, rolling through Ulladulla, Wollongong, Newcastle, Narrabeen and Sydney before Dear Seattle and co. head north for a trio of dates in Queensland. After one final NSW show in Byron Bay, the tour will head to Victoria for shows in Geelong, Ballarat, Melbourne and Belgrave. Finally, the band will wrap things up in Adelaide on Thursday March 17.

Tickets for all dates of the run are on sale now via Dear Seattle’s website.

‘Way Out’ was released earlier this week, marking Dear Seattle’s second new song for 2021. It follows the trend set on ‘In My Head’ as the band explore “a more nuanced and mature direction”, carried by contrasting heavy and soft guitars, energised drums and a soaring vocal hook.

Have a listen to ‘Way Out’ below:

In a press release, frontman Brae Fisher opened up about its themes of “codependency and resentment building in a relationship lacking honest communication and personal space”, saying that “instead of discussing the way I felt, I had a tendency of bottling things up if I knew it was something that was going to hurt the other person”.

“I’d choose to hold onto things I should’ve been letting go,” he continued, “choosing connection when I really need space, and avoiding asking for help when I really needed it. I’ve come a long way since I became aware of these tendencies, but ‘Way Out’ is how I look at this period in my life in hindsight.”

Dear Seattle are currently gearing up to release their second album, due out in 2022. The as-yet-untitled offering will follow the 2019 release of their debut album, ‘Don’t Let Go’. Released through Domestic La La, the label spearheaded by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell, that LP sported three singles: ‘Maybe’, ‘Daytime TV’ and ‘Try’.

Dear Seattle’s ‘Way Out’ tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 14 – Canberra, UC Hub^

Saturday 15 – Ulladulla, The Marlin^

Friday 21 – Wollongong, UOW Unibar^

Saturday 22 – Newcastle, The Newcastle Hotel^

Friday 28 – Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL^

Saturday 29 – Sydney, Factory Theatre^

MARCH

Thursday 3 – Maroochydore, Eleven Dive Bar*

Friday 4 – Brisbane, The Triffid*

Saturday 5 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta*

Sunday 6 – Byron Bay, The Northern*

Thursday 10 – Geelong, Barwon Club**

Friday 11 – Ballarat, Volta**

Saturday 12 – Melbourne, The Croxton**

Sunday 13 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge**

Thursday 17 – Adelaide, Fat Controller**

^ with Clews

* with Concrete Surfers

** with Kitschen Boy