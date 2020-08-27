Death Bells share new single ‘A Different Kind Of Happy’

Death Bells have released a new single, ‘A Different Kind of Happy’.

Per a press release, the song “celebrates the fleeting moments when you feel totally at peace”.

“This song conveys a feeling of bliss. It was written last year – there were a couple of fleeting moments where everything felt like it was in it’s right place. It was awesome,” Death Bells said.

“Obviously times are different now but we still have a lot to be thankful for, and our optimism remains intact.”

Set to appear forthcoming second album ‘New Signs Of Life’, the new single arrives alongside an official music video – watch it below.

‘A Different Kind Of Happy’ follows on from the release of ‘Heavenly Bodies’, which dropped in July.

‘New Signs Of Life’ comes three years since their debut offering, 2017’s ‘Standing At The Edge Of The World’.

In the years since, the pair have relocated to Los Angeles and undergone a line-up change that saw the majority of the original six members exit the band, leaving only Will Canning and Remy Veselis.

‘New Signs Of Life’ is set for release on September 25 via Dais Records.