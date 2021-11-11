Death By Denim announce new album, release single ‘Feels Like Fiction’

Death By Denim have announced the forthcoming release of their second album, ‘Moonbow’, dropping a smooth new single, ‘Feels like Fiction’, to mark the occasion.

In a press release, the band said of the song: “[It] centres on the feeling that certain events were as destined as they were random, how some moments and relationships seem so inevitable and timeless yet incredibly fleeting.

“Watching yourself get older and beginning to reminisce as you look at past photographs, realising that life seems as short as it is eternal. Concluding that it must all be fictional, finishing your breakfast and getting on with the day.”

Advertisement

‘Feels Like Fiction’ is a rich, smooth indie ballad, cut up by an expected though pleasant ’80s-pop bridge.

Take a listen below:

‘Moonbow’ is marked for release on February 22 and will feature previous singles ‘Cause a Scene’ and ‘Small World’.

To celebrate the album’s release, the Perth four-piece will head out on a national tour, kicking proceedings off in Fremantle on Saturday March 19. The stretch will also include an appearance at Yours & Owls festival in Wollongong, where the likes of Hilltop Hoods, Benee and Violent Soho are also billed. Find all Death By Denim tour dates below.

Advertisement

Death By Denim released their debut album, ‘Sleepless and Sunkissed’ in 2020. It featured three singles, ‘Jump To Mars’, ‘Homemade’ and ‘Out Of Habit’.

Death By Denim ‘Moonbow’ album tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 19 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Friday 25 – Melbourne, The Espy

Saturday 26 – Adelaide, Fat Controller

APRIL

Friday 1 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 7 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 8 – Byron Bay, The Beach Hotel

Saturday 9 – Sunshine Coast, Solbar