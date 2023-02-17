Death By Denim announce new EP, share titular single ‘My House Is A Club’

Death By Denim have shared details of their next EP, ‘My House Is A Club’, alongside the release of the title track.

Released today (February 17), the track pulls together a blend of indie-rock and pop with novel production punctuated by wobbly synths. It’ll lead the new EP, which is slated for release on March 24.

‘My House Is A Club’ arrived alongside an accompanying music video which the band put together themselves. Awash with fluorescent colours, the grainy footage flips between frontman Nik Iliadis singing and dancing and tossing and turning on a mattress, interspersed with trippy overlays and edits. Check it out below.

To mark the EP’s arrival, Death By Denim will be taking it on a nationwide tour throughout May and June. With support from Melbourne outfit Majak Door, they’ll kick things off in the Victorian capital on Friday May 5, followed by shows in Sydney, Wollongong, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, before wrapping up in their hometown of Perth on Friday June 16. Find tickets for the shows here.

Death By Denim released their sophomore record ‘Moonbow’ last March, previewed by singles ‘Feels Like Fiction’, ‘Cause A Scene’, ‘Make It Up As We Go’ and ‘Small World’. They followed it up with two singles, ‘Magic Daisy’ and ‘Draped In Vapour’, which could comprise part of the forthcoming EP.

Death By Denim’s ‘My House Is A Club’ tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 5 – Woiworung/Melbourne, Howler

Saturday 6 – Eora/Sydney, Waywards

Sunday 7 – Tharawal/Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 12 – Kabi Kabi and Jinibara/Sunshine Coast, Solbar

Saturday 13 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge



JUNE

Friday 16 – Wajuk/Perth, The Rechabite