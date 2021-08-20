Death By Denim crank up the grooves on new single ‘Cause A Scene’

Perth-based indie-rockers Death By Denim have shared an energetic new single titled ‘Cause A Scene’.

Standing out with bright, distorted guitars and pulsating synths, the track sees Death By Denim explore a more buoyant, danceable sound that feels perfectly tailored for their eventual return to the stage.

The track arrives alongside a music video directed by Daniel Hildebrand, comprising shots of the band filmed on tour and overlaid with a VHS-esque filter. Take a look at it below:

Describing the clip, Death By Denim said: “Playing live shows and touring especially is what we as a band love doing more than anything else. With the fragility of the current situation, we wanted to give our fans an insight into what it’s like being on the road with us, it’s a lot of fun!

“The video was shot by Dan Hildebrand who has been working with us for a while now and he really captured the chaotic energy of the song through the video.”

The band premiered ‘Cause A Scene’ on triple j’s Good Nights program yesterday (August 19), saying, per a press release, that it was “inspired by the various instances of social and environmental activism seen over the past few years and the need for significant reform – where it’s not enough to stand and commentate from the sidelines, you’ve got to cause a scene.”

‘Cause A Scene’ comes as the quartet’s second release for 2021, following the single ‘Small World’ back in June. Both tracks are set to appear on the band’s as-yet-untitled second album, which they confirmed today (August 20) will be released in early 2022.

Death By Denim are set to perform at the 2021 Wave Rock Weekender, taking place at the end of September in Hyden, Western Australia.