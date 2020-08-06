Death By Denim release new single ‘Out Of Habit’

Death By Denim have shared ‘Out Of Habit’, their third single of 2020.

The Perth band have been teasing its release on social media since early July, before the track finally made its debut on triple j’s Good Nights. Listen to the song below.

‘Out Of Habit’ is the third preview of the band’s forthcoming debut album due out late this year, following on from previous singles ‘Jump To Mars’ and ‘Homemade’.

The four-piece are touring the new single in their home state of Western Australia this month, with shows scheduled for Scarborough, Bunbury, Dunsborough, North Fremantle and Woombye.

As per The Industry Observer, Death By Denim have also just signed on with Paradigm Agency to set themselves up for overseas shows when international touring resumes.

“‘We can’t wait to play our first shows in the U.K. and Europe next year,” the band said in a statement.

“We’re stoked to join the Paradigm family and we’ll be announcing our first tour there as soon as Australia lets us.”

Death By Denim released their sophomore EP ‘Year Long Minute’ back in 2019, garnering attention on the triple j charts. Their single ‘Wiggy’ scored a number three spot among the most played songs on the station and landed in the top 50 of Unearthed’s most played tracks of the year.