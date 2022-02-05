Death By Denim shares Beatles-inspired new single ‘Make It Up As We Go’

Death By Denim have shared a summery new single titled ‘Make It Up As We Go’, taking cues from The Beatles’ 1969 classic ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

It’s another fuzzy, groove-adorned sliver of sepia-toned pop from the Perth-native quartet, melding gentle acoustic guitars with soaring atmospherics and the subtle, yet tasteful twangs of a Fender Jaguar. Thematically, it takes a laidback approach to dealing with the anxieties of adult life. As the band explained in a press release: “The title pretty much describes our current life mantra now, week to week we are just making it up as we go.

“There’s a lot of questions, a lot of hangovers and we are all dead broke on the other side of 25 but you can’t deny it has been a blast. I think we all thought we would have it figured out by now, but the joke is on us, and we are the ones laughing.”

Have a listen to ‘Make It Up As We Go’ below:

Alongside the new tune came the news that Death By Denim have signed to ADA / Warner Music Australia. The label will distribute their forthcoming second album, ‘Moonbow’, which is due out on March 18. On the signing, the band said: “We are so excited to be teaming up with Warner Music / ADA to deliver the next crop of our musical madness. It is such an amazing opportunity, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us!”

‘Make It Up As We Go’ marks the fourth song shared from ‘Moonbow’, following lead single ‘Small World’ last June, then ‘Cause A Scene’ in August and ‘Feels Like Fiction’ in November.

Death By Denim are set launch the record with a national tour, kicking off in Fremantle just a day after its release (on Saturday March 19). From there, they’ll hit stages in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, before taking a short break from theatres to perform at this year’s Yours & Owls festival in Wollongong (alongside the likes of Hilltop Hoods, Benee and Violent Soho).

The tour will then pick back up in Brisbane, with shows in Byron Bay and the Sunshine Coast rounding out the run. Tickets and full details for each show can be found on Death By Denim’s website.

Addressing concerns over Western Australia’s current restrictions with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the band said: “We’ve decided to bite the bullet and continue on as usual with our national tour! We’ve missed our East Coast DBD family too much, so we are copping the quarantine when we get back home. Here’s hoping we don’t kill each other, wish us luck.”