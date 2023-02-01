Death Cab For Cutie pay tribute to Low with ‘The Plan’ cover

Death Cab For Cutie have paid tribute to Low‘s Mimi Parker with a cover of ‘The Plan’.

Parker, the group’s vocalist and drummer, passed away in November from ovarian cancer at the age of 55, leading to an outpouring of tributes from the artist community.

Now, Death Cab For Cutie have shared their own musical tribute in the form of the new cover. “We believe the best way to remember the musicians we lose is to play their songs. ‘The Plan’ has always been one of our favorite Low songs and is presented here in tribute to Mimi,” said the group’s vocalist Ben Gibbard.

The cover will appear as the closing track on an acoustic version of Death Cab For Cutie’s most recent album ‘Asphalt Meadows’, which came out in September. ‘Asphalt Meadows: Acoustic’, will be out on March 10.

Check out the band’s interpretation of ‘The Plan’ below.

Speaking to NME about ‘Asphalt Meadows’, Gibbard discussed how he gained a new perspective on music from playing livestreams during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he would often do covers or dig out Death Cab deep cuts.

“For anybody who has been doing this as long as we have, there’s this delicate balance that you’re always trying to strike between the spirit and the sonics of some of the older material, while also trying to push in some new directions. But I also wanted the record to sound like Death Cab – I want us to sound like us,” he said.

“In revisiting a lot of the older material for those shows,” he added, “it gave me some newfound perspective, or a perspective I hadn’t really had in a while. I would say, ‘I really like this tune, maybe we should start playing it again’. Or, ‘Oh, this song has a cool twist in it. Maybe I should try to do something similar to that on a new song’. It just allowed me to be a little more full-circle when thinking about our catalogue.”

The band will be touring the UK and Europe in June, which they will conclude at London’s Royal Albert Hall. You can check out the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

JUNE 2023

1 – Milan, Fabrique

2 – Zurich, X-Tra

5 – Copenhagen, Den Grå Hal

6 – Stockholm, Filadelfia

7 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene, Oslo

9 – Berlin, Columbiahalle, Berlin

10 – Tilburg, 13, Tilburg

11 – Amsterdam, Paridiso

12 – Cologne, E-Werk

14 – Antwerp, De Roma

15 – Luxembourgh, Atelier,

16 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

18 – Nottingham, Rock City

19 – Dublin, Bord Gais Theatre

21 – Birmingham, 02 Institute

22 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

23 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

25 – Manchester, Apollo

27 – Brighton, Dome

29 – London, Royal Albert Hall