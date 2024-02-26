Death From Above 1979 announce ‘You’re A Woman, I’m A Machine’ 20th anniversary UK tour for summer 2024

Death From Above 1979 have announced a summer 2024 UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, ‘You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine’.

The Canadian dance-punk duo – comprising Jesse F. Keeler and Sebastien Grainger – will kick off the run at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on July 15, followed by dates in Manchester (16), Glasgow (17), Leeds (19), Birmingham (20) and Brighton (21).

The anniversary shows are set to celebrate 20 years since the release of their 2004 debut, and will follow their appearance at 2000trees at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, on July 13.

Pre-sales for the UK tour go on sale Wednesday (February 28) from 10am GMT, ahead of the general sale on Friday (March 1) at 10am GMT. You can purchase yours here.

Death From Above 1979’s 2024 UK tour dates are:

JULY

15 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

16 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

17 – Glasgow, Galvanizers SWG3

19 – Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

20 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

21 – Brighton, Chalk, Brighton

The UK tour dates will follow a trio of US shows in May, which you can check out here.

Death From Above 1979’s last album, ‘Is 4 Lovers’, came out in 2021. In a four-star review, NME described it as “their best album since their debut”, adding: “The Canadian dance-punk duo tackle love and modern society of their gnarly fourth record. They still pack a punch, but now the bruise is more colourful”

Speaking to NME around the release, Grainger said he saw ‘Is 4 Lovers’ as marking a thematic return to the concerns of ‘You’re A Woman, I’m A Machine’.

“This is a record where instead of looking outward as much as I had been on the last two records, I was looking inwards,” he said. “We’ve linked this record to the first material only because for me, at that time, I was only aware of the little circle around me.

“The first EP [2002’s ‘Heads Up’] and the first record are about my family and my friends and nights out in Toronto. My approach to writing then was to write something that means something to me, and if it means something to me hopefully it’ll mean something to other people. I’ve gone back to that.”

The duo will also perform at Bilbao BBK Live in Spain this year.