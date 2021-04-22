Deb Never releases music video for intense new single ‘Sorry’

Deb Never is keeping her momentum going in 2021, today dropping a chill music video for her intense new single ‘Sorry’.
According to Never in a press release, the sparse and ambient ‘Sorry’ dabbles with the idea of duality.
The official music video for ‘Sorry’ features vintage-style reel of shots of Never against a white backdrop, pacing, huddled in a corner, and adopting several other movements that match the track’s pensive nature, before cutting to candid images of the singer going about her daily life.
Watch it below:
The track is taken from a forthcoming larger body of work, slated for release this summer, and follows the release of Never’s latest single, the lo-fi ‘Someone Else’.
Following a lengthy lockdown in Los Angeles, Never recently relocated to London.
Through her isolation, however, Never wrote and recorded her ‘Intermission’ EP. In a four-star review of the album, NME said “Never gravitates towards her grungy Pacific Northwest upbringing in this disarming batch of songs.
“This collection makes a compelling case for cutting back on studio budgets when society returns to a sense of normality.
“Never proves she could quite easily forge a standalone path as a vulnerable grunge/emo star… [but] it doesn’t feel like she has any intentions to rest on just those talents.”