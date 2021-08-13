Debbies come to terms with themselves on explosive new single ‘Sinner’

Jervis Bay-based punk outfit Debbies have shared a punchy new single titled ‘Sinner’, coupling a loose and summery instrumental with heavy-hitting lyrical themes.

In a press release, the band explained that ‘Sinner’ is about “the struggles of getting caught up with trying to be someone you’re not and coming to the realisation that you don’t have to be anyone but yourself”.



Released today (August 13), ‘Sinner’ marks the first slice of new material to come since Debbies released their debut EP, ‘Accidents Happen’, back in February. As with that five-track offering, ‘Sinner’ was laid down at Defwolf Studios in Sydney, with mixing and mastering courtesy of George Georgiadis.

The track was inspired by an experience the pair had a party where in an effort to fit in, they altered their personalities, eventually realising they didn’t like who they’d become.

“The whole time we felt like we were trying to be people we weren’t,” they said, “So we left the party, walked down the road and found a riverbank where we spent the rest of the night drinking and having a good time by ourselves.

“We actually had the chorus for the song for ages, and then after mucking around with the guitar line at the start and trying to write about that experience at the river, everything just fell into place.”

On recording the track, the band said: “We wanted to really make the bridge a special moment in the song, so we played around with different synths and ways of layering drums and vocals that we had never done before.

“The result felt like some dreamy vocal layered questioning of, ‘Is it hard to be like somebody else?’ that snaps out into an answer in the last pre-chorus.”

Pending ongoing restrictions and border closures owing to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, Debbies will join Teenage Joans on their national ‘Taste Of Me’ tour, set to roll through Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne throughout October.

“[These] are by far the biggest shows we’ve lucked out on,” the band said, “And we’d definitely consider [Teenage Joans] some of our best friends in the music biz. It really feels too good to be true!”

They’re also booked to support The Terrys on two dates of their forthcoming ‘TerrySonic’ tour, joining the Gerringong-based indie-rockers in Canberra and Sydney.