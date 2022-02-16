Debbies share first new single of 2022, ‘Let You Know’

South coast garage-rock duo Debbies have returned with a new track, entitled ‘Let You Know’.

The track, released today (February 16), marks the band’s first new music of 2022. It follows on from their debut EP, ‘Accidents Happen’, and stand-alone single ‘Sinner’ – which were both released in 2021. The single was produced, mixed and mastered by George Georgiadis at his Sydney studio Little Wing Sound. An accompanying music video, directed by Tom Healy, is set to premiere on triple j Unearthed this afternoon.

Listen to ‘Let You Know’ below:

In a statement, the duo revealed that the song’s origins came from a rough demo recorded back in 2020, prior to the release of ‘Accidents Happen’.

“It sat as an untouched voice memo of the guitar riff until the end of last year,” they said.

“We’re stoked that we picked it back up again, and we hope that you are too.”

The band also expressed excitement over the song’s music video, which was filmed in North Wollongong and stars members of both Dribs and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

“We were lucky enough to have Scarlett [McKahey, Teen Jesus guitarist] and Dylan [Waddington, Dribs bassist] play the main characters for the clip, and they absolutely fucking killed it,” they wrote. “Couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

The band are set to play a headlining show in the south-coast town of Shellharbour next month, playing at the Central Hotel on March 25 alongside Satin Cali and Swells. The band are also still scheduled to support Teenage Joans on their rescheduled ‘Taste of Me’ EP tour.