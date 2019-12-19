Declan McKenna gives an update on his new album: “It’s mastered and ready”

Declan McKenna has given an update on his forthcoming second album, confirming that it’s “mastered and ready.”

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter to reveal the latest details on the follow-up to his 2017 debut ‘What Do You Think About The Car?’.

He wrote: “Album is mastered and ready artwork shoot today went hard holy crapola she’s alive happy holidays x.”

Earlier this year, he released politically charged single ‘British Bombs’ which took aim at the government over the arms trade.

Speaking about the single, McKenna told NME: “’British Bombs’ is a tune I wrote about the hypocrisy of the British arms trade and the weapons convention in London. I think too often it’s implied that matters in the world are too complex to not end up with war, or to not possess and sell weapons, and I just think it is pure bullshit.

“Not only do we still engage in wars far away from our homes, which settle nothing and fuel extremism in the aftermath, we sell weapons to other countries full well knowing where they end up.”

Speaking about his upcoming new album, he added: ” I think this album is kind of a slightly different step compared to my last album; just a little bit more considered and a little bit of a step in a direction where I’m giving a bit more purpose to every part of the song as opposed to just kind of writing songs and then being like, ‘Oh okay, going to release an album now!’ Which is a bit like what the first album was for me, as I was still learning.”

In October, McKenna also played an outdoor London show as part of a wave of Extinction Rebellion protests.