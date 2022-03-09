Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider says he’s considering legal action for copyright over a “dog shit” cover of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ by Mark Zuckerburg’s sister.

Randi Zuckerburg has been covering a number of songs recently to promote a cryptocurrency she’s involved with, and her latest cover version is of Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit.

For the new version, Zuckerburg switched around the track’s lyrics to make it into a song urging fans to invest in cryptocurrency, but Snider has hit out at the “dog shit” version and said he didn’t authorise Zuckerburg to release the cover.

Snider tweeted: “FOR THE RECORD: If someone sings @TwistedSisterNY Song we have ZERO control. As long as it is not being as a commercial and though she is promoting her personal beliefs, it’s not a paid commercial. This is parody.”

In a further tweet, Snider said that Twisted Sister “has lawyers working on this now. It looks like it may not fall (as initially thought) into the ‘fair use’ category and we can get it stopped and taken down. But again…WHY DOES IT HAVE 2.5 MILLION VIEWS! @randizuckerberg.”

Watch Randi Zuckerburg’s video for her crypto-inspired version of Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ below.

One usage of Twisted Sister that Snider is more than happy with is Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their rallying cry as they fight off the Russian invasion.

It’s been reported that the song – taken from the heavy metal band’s third studio ‘Stay Hungry’ – is being used as a battle cry for the Ukrainians.

After footage was shared of the song being sung, Snider took to Twitter to support its use by the Ukrainians.

“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry,” he tweeted. “My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIA.”

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict.