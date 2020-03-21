Deep Purple return with triumphant new single ‘Throw My Bones’

Deep Purple have returned with a triumphant new single, ‘Throw My Bones’ – listen to it below.

The legendary rockers are due to release their 21st studio album, ‘Whoosh!’, on June 21, and they have now unveiled the video for its lead single.

In the video, a man donning an astronaut suit walks around observing everyday life. Disconnected from the world around him, he stands isolated in his suit as people pass him by while an organ-driven riff dominates the backdrop.

Watch the video for ‘Throw My Bones’ below:

Ian Gillan discussed the title of Deep Purple’s upcoming album: “‘Woosh!’ is an onomatopoeic word that, when viewed through one end of a radio-telescope, describes the transient nature of humanity on Earth; and, through the other end from a closer perspective, illustrates the career of Deep Purple.”

Produced by Bob Ezrin, ‘Whoosh!’ is Deep Purple’s third time working with the iconic producer, who previously recorded 2013’s ‘Now What?!’ and 2017’s ‘Infinite’.

Meanwhile, a former accountant for Deep Purple was sentenced to six years and four months in prison last year for stealing £2.2million from the band.

Dipak Rao was sentenced on April 30 after it was revealed that he transferred large sums of money from the accounts of Deep Purple Overseas Ltd and HEC Enterprises Ltd – both of which he was a director of – into his own, SurreyLive reports.