Deerhoof announce first album in Japanese, ‘Miracle-Level’

They've shared another taste of the forthcoming record, titled 'Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story'

By Greta Brereton
Credit: Shervin Lainez

Deerhoof have announced they’ve recorded their first all-Japanese album, titled ‘Miracle-Level’.

The American outfit – fronted by Japanese singer Satomi Matsuzaki – announced the new album on Wednesday (January 18), sharing that it will arrive on March 31 via Joyful Noise Recordings.

Not only is the album set to be their first recorded entirely in Japanese, but – with production from Mike Bridavsky – it’s also the first of their 19 albums to be made entirely in a studio.

To mark the album’s announcement, the band have shared a new single ‘Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story’. Bursting with shreddy guitars, the track arrives alongside an accompanying music video, which was filmed in Tokyo’s Ebisu Garden Hall and directed by Noriko Oishi. Check it out below:

‘Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story’ is the second taste of the forthcoming album, following on from September 2022’s ‘My Lovely Cat’. See the full tracklist below:

1. ‘Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story’
2. ‘My Lovely Cat’
3. ‘Everybody, Marvel’
4. ‘Jet-Black Double-Shield’
5. ‘Miracle-Level’
6. ‘And the Moon Laughs’
7. ‘The Little Maker’
8. ‘Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles by 2028’
9. ‘Momentary Art of Soul!’
10. ‘Wedding, March, Flower’

The outfit will be taking the new album on tour, with a slew of dates scheduled for North America. The tour will kick off in Toronto on the day of the record’s release (March 31), taking the band through 16 other states before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14. Find tickets to the shows here.

Deerhoof’s ‘Miracle-Level’ 2023 tour dates are: 

MARCH
Friday 31 –Toronto, Wavelength Winter Festival @ TD Music Hall

APRIL
Saturday 1 – Montreal, La Sala Rossa
Sunday 2 – Greenfield, Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Centre
Tuesday 4 – Brooklyn, Elsewhere Hall 
Wednesday 5 – Philadelphia, Underground Arts 
Thursday 6 – Providence, Columbus Theatre 

MAY
Thursday 4 – Seattle, Neumos 
Friday 5 – Portland, Aladdin Theater
Sunday 7 – Sacramento, Harlow’s 
Monday 8 – San Francisco, Great American Music Hall 
Wednesday 10 – Los Angeles, Lodge Room 
Friday 12 – Salt Lake City, Kilby Court Block Party @ Utah State Fairpark
Saturday 13 – Boise, Treefort Music hall

JULY 
Friday 7 – Des Moines, 80-35 Fest 
Saturday 8 – St. Paul, Turf Club 
Tuesday 11 – Louisville, Zanzabar 
Wednesday 12 – Grand Rapids, Pyramid Scheme 
Friday 14 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall

