Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announce 2023 Australian tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will tour Australia together in November, with the veteran hard rock bands plotting three east coast stadium gigs.

The joint headline tour will kick off at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 8, before a Sydney date at Giants Stadium in November 11. The three-date run will conclude at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on November 14.

General tickets for the shows will go on sale next Thursday (June 8). There are also various pre-sales for members of the bands’ fan clubs, Vodafone customers and Live Nation members. Find all ticketing details here.

The newly announced Australian dates are part of their larger The World Tour run, which began with a show in Mexico City in February. A handful of further Latin American dates followed, with a European leg beginning last month and North American dates planned for August.

It’s the second tour the two bands have embarked on together in as many years. In 2022, the bands’ co-headlining The Stadium Tour saw them play 36 shows across North America, joined by Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia,” Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said.

Mötley Crüe echoed Elliott’s sentiments in their own joint statement. “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!”

The upcoming dates will mark Mötley Crüe’s first visit to Australia in eight years. The band last performed in the country in 2015, as part of what was then billed as their “final” tour. The November shows will also be Mötley Crüe’s first Australian tour since the departure of founding guitarist Mick Mars last year, due to ongoing health issues. He was replaced by John 5.

Def Leppard, meanwhile, last toured Australia in 2018, playing landmark 1987 album ‘Hysteria’ in full in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 8 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Saturday 11 – Sydney, Giants Stadium

Tuesday, 14 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium