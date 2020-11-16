Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter “never had the intent to upset anybody” with ‘flat Earth’ and vaccine theories

Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter has responded to the backlash he faced after voicing his support for the widely debunked ‘flat Earth’ conspiracy theory and disputing the effectiveness of vaccines.

Carpenter faced widespread criticism last week for the remarks he gave during his recent guest appearance on the conspiracy theorist podcast Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli.

While speaking on another podcast late last week, the guitarist addressed the response to his decision to share his controversial beliefs. Carpenter explained during an appearance on The Dr. Greenthumb Podcast that he “never had the intent to upset anybody in any way with my opinions”.

“In regards to this story, you know, I want to say this, I made some people… you know, people got a little aggravated [and] feel like I was insensitive,” he said. “I want to say, hey you know, I never had the intent to upset anybody in any way with my opinions.

“But I was just giving my opinions. And for all those who’ve experienced it in any way, it’s not to upset or offend you in any way with my opinion. But I did you know, and some were… they were ruffled.”

Carpenter continued: “So I say to all [of] you who were ruffled about in any way: you know, it’s only love you know, it’s always about love. I would never want to see anybody… In fact, that’s the reason why I give my opinion. Hopefully it can inspire you into something else, you know, at least for [an] alternative perspective.

“But not to offend, you know. All my love, sorry. Apologies.”

