Deftones‘ frontman Chino Moreno has said that he is open to one day finishing the band’s lost 2008 album ‘Eros’ as “an experiment’.

The band’s new album ‘Ohms‘ sees them reunite with producer Terry Date, who worked on their first four albums and the sessions for a record in 2008 with the working title of ‘Eros’. The album was shelved when bassist Chi Cheng was involved in a car crash that left him in a coma, and later died from cardiac arrest in 2013. Quicksand bassist Sergio Vega (who remains a full-time member today) and the band started from scratch on 2010’s acclaimed ‘Diamond Eyes’ with producer Rick Raskulinecz.

However, Moreno has admitted that he’s open to the idea of one day returning to the material.

“‘Eros’ was never finished or released due to Chi’s car accident. It was just put away,” Moreno told NME. “We needed a change of scenery and a change of everything. I think it really worked for what we needed to do mentally on ‘Diamond Eyes’.”

“We talked a little about the ‘Eros’ stuff [with Terry Date]. Once everything shut down, the hard drives were put away. My memory of it is that we were maybe a little over halfway done. There was still a lot of work to do on it. It was still very fragmented. The question that we’re always asked is, ‘Are you ever going to put that record out?’ Honestly, it would be like making a whole other record – except I would be trying to write lyrics to songs that are over 10 years old.”

One track from ‘Eros’, ‘Smile’, was released in 2014 to mark the year anniversary of Cheng’s death before the band gave it a live debut last year.

“It takes you back to then and it’s a trip,” Moreno told NME of revisiting songs from that era. “To do that with every song and then write from that place, it’s emotional. There are a lot of things tied to that album.”

Moreno added: “It would be interesting to [finish] at some point, and I’ve never said that we won’t. There are times when I think that it would be an experiment that I can possibly learn from.”

Meanwhile, Moreno also recently revealed which Deftones album will “always” be his favourite.

‘Ohms’ by Deftones is out now. The band will be returning to the UK to perform at Download Festival 2021.