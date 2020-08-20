The tracklisting, artwork and a single teaser from the Deftones upcoming new album, ‘Ohms’, has appeared on Apple Music.

Last week (August 15), the group blacked out all their social media profile pictures, hinting that a new album announcement was on the way.

Now, the title of the new album, ‘Ohms’, has been shared. The album will be ten-tracks long and released on September 25 via Reprise Records. It has been produced by Terry Date, who also produced some of the group’s previous albums including ‘Around The Fur’ and ‘White Pony’.

The album’s title track will be released tomorrow but the group have already shared a taster of what to expect from the new track. You can listen to this and see a copy of the album’s new artwork, here.

You can see the album track listing below.

Tracklisting, ‘Ohms’

Genesis

Ceremony

Urantia

Errorr

The Spell of Mathematics

Pompeji

This Link Is Dead

Radiant City

Headless

Ohms

The band’s drummer Abe Cunningham spoke about the status of the band’s ninth studio album earlier this year, something frontman Chino Moreno had previously confirmed would “definitely be out” this year.

“We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer – June and July – we were in the studio tracking,” Cunningham told Download TV, a virtual edition of Download Festival.

“But we actually just completed everything… We were down in L.A. recording, but we mixed up in Seattle.” Asked about a release date, he added: “It should be coming along, hopefully, maybe September. I heard something.”

Back in June, Deftones celebrated 20 years of their ‘White Pony’ album. Speaking to NME for a retrospective feature about the classic album, Moreno said: “I would describe the record as a slow-burner.

“I remember when we were first putting it together – the songs were expansive and it all goes through a journey – but I don’t think that you can completely take that in when listening to it for the first time. The more you listen to it, the more you get out of it. It lends itself to having a longer shelf life.”