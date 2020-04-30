Deftones briefly tease new music during Instagram Live stream

Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham previewed a very brief snippet of new music from the band’s upcoming album during an Instagram Live stream with his bandmate Frank Delgado yesterday (April 29).

Deftones are currently in the final stages of completing their new album, which will be the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Gore’.

Cunningham and keyboardist/turntablist Frank Delgado took part in a 45-minute Instagram Live stream yesterday, during which Cunningham briefly played a clip of what appears to be music from the forthcoming new album.

A heavy guitar riff and percussion can be heard, the sound of which made Cunningham exclaim: “Oh shit, that’s our new shit!… I better stop that before I get in trouble.”

The DeftonesLive YouTube channel have enhanced the sound quality of the aforementioned clip in the above video, while below you can watch Cunningham and Delgado’s Instagram Live conversation in full. The preview in question occurs at the 23:17 mark.

Cunningham recently told fans that they’re currently mixing their next LP, a process that has been affected by the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“We wanted to give you an update on our album and we’re currently mixing it. Given the current situation it’s been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room, we can’t,” Cunningham said in a video to fans.

“So we’re slowly still doing that and wanted to thank you for your patience – it’s coming,” he added. “In the meantime, we are going to be hosting a few live-stream events on Twitch to help break the monotony, flatten the curve and all that good stuff.”