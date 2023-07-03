Del Water Gap announces new album ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’ featuring Arlo Parks

Del Water Gap has announced his forthcoming album ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’ which features a cameo from Arlo Parks.

The New York-based singer-songwriter whose real name is Samuel Holden Jaffe has described the LP as the album he’s been trying to make his whole life. The singer has also shared the album’s lead single ‘All We Ever Do Is Talk’.

“‘All We Ever Do Is Talk’ is an ode to the decadence of the early days of a relationship. It is a love letter to the melancholy and nostalgia nested within the realization that the feeling of the beginning won’t last forever,” explains Jaffe in a press release.

‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’ was produced by Jaffe alongside Sammy Witte (Harry Styles, Halsey), and Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers). The LP also features cameos from Clairo who plays clarinet on ‘Gone In Seconds’, and Arlo Parks who co-wrote and is featured on the track ‘Quilt Of Steam’.

According to a press release, The album title was inspired by a note addressed to his grandmother that was found in a book of William Carlos Williams’ poetry, by Jaffe’s late grandfather.

‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’ is set for release on September 29 via Mom+Pop. Pre-order the album here.

‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’ track list is:

‘All We Ever Do Is Talk’

‘Losing You’

‘Quilt of Steam (Feat. Arlo Parks)’

‘NFU’

‘Doll House’

‘Gemini’

‘Coping on Unemployment’

‘Beach House’

‘Glitter & Honey’

‘Want It All’

‘Gone In Seconds’

‘We Will Never Be Like Anybody Else’

The album is a follow up to his 2021 self-titled debut. Earlier this year, Jaffe went on tour with his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Maggie Rogers, serving as an opener for her ‘Feral Joy’ tour.