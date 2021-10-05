Delays’ Aaron Gilbert thanks fans for support following death of his brother

Delays’ Aaron Gilbert has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their “messages of love and support” following the death of his brother and bandmate Greg last week.

Greg was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016, with it also having spread to his lungs. He died on September 30 “surrounded in the endless love that us and all of you have given him on this journey”, aged 44.

“​​It’s been bursting from every single one of my atoms to say thank you for all of your messages of love and support,” started the statement shared by Aaron earlier today (October 5).

“I haven’t had a chance to reply to you all, but I/We just need you to know how lucky we feel to have you all here as our pilot light flickering through the dark and keeping us aglow. Someone else out there just lost a brother, a son or a partner, and they’re having to do this alone right now, which feels unimaginable.”

“The outpouring of love is not only testament to how Greg touched your lives, but let’s me believe in the beauty of connection and community, not just here but right across the oceans. This is love and there is light. I’ll never be able to fully express my gratitude to every single one of you. Thank you so fucking much. I think you’re all from the stars.”

He finished the message by saying “I don’t know who sent me this video but it is every emotion. Onwards” while linking to a 10-minute video tribute to Greg.

You can donate to Countess Mountbatten Hospice, which provides care for people with “life-limiting” illnesses and their families in Southampton and west Hampshire, here.

Greg’s family are also raising money for Bowel Cancer UK and Winston’s Wish, a charity that gives support to grieving children.