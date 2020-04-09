Delivered, Live concert confirmed to return this weekend

Following the success of its debut last Saturday, the ‘Delivered, Live’ online festival will make its return this Easter weekend.

The concert will commence on Sunday April 12 at 7pm AEST and will be livestreamed for upwards of two hours. The festival is also set to recur on a weekly basis.

This week’s performances includes Tim Rogers, Freya Josephine Hollick, Hayley Mary (The Jezabels) and a set from Victorian comedian Sami Shah.

Advertisement

The second iteration of Delivered, Live will also feature an expert panel moderated by TV and radio personality Myf Warhurst. Singer-songwriter Henry Wagons will once again host the event.

According to The Music, the online festival’s debut sold 2,200 tickets and generated over $40,000 in revenue. Funds were distributed to artists and workers in the entertainment sector affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Delivered, Live can be viewed for free, though viewers are encouraged to make a donation by purchasing a ticket via Oztix. Organisers of the event said this will “help support the creative industries impacted by the coronavirus, including artists, managers, sound engineers and support staff,” per a press release.

More details on this weekend’s event can be found here.