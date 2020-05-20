Delivered, Live features Dave Faulkner and Mo’Ju in eighth edition

Livestream music festival Delivered, Live is returning for its eighth instalment this coming weekend, announcing a lineup of new musical and comedic acts.

Taking place on Saturday May 23 from 7:30pm AEST, the event will include performances from Hoodoo Gurus member Dave Faulkner, Mo’Ju and Raised by Eagles. There will also be stand-up sets from comedians Sami Shah and Zoe Coombs Marr.

Event mainstays Henry Wagons and Myf Warhurst will be on deck to host the event and moderate an expert panel, respectively.

Advertisement

As always, the event is free to live-stream, but viewers are encouraged to purchase a ticket. Ticket sales are divided between performers, their nominated venue and crew of choice and behind-the-scenes costs.

This coming weekend, a portion of the revenue will be distributed to venues Tanswells Commerical Hotel, The Tote and The Evelyn. Industry members Ross Molloy and Lara Soulio will also receive a slice of the income.

The forthcoming edition of Delivered, Live follows last weekend’s Recharge livestream event, which was organised by the same team. Recharge featured a lineup of Tones And I, Missy Higgins, The Jezabels and Archie Roach, and ended up raising $48,000 in ticket revenue.

The most recent Delivered, Live starred Benny Walker, Alex Gow (Oh Mercy) and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Tom Ballard and Shah.