Delivered, Live forced to relaunch due to Melbourne’s Stage 4 restrictions

Online performance series Delivered, Live has been forced to relaunch tonight’s planned show amidst Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne.

After some confusion, Creative Victoria confirmed livestream performances from empty music venues are banned under Stage 4 restrictions yesterday. All livestreams must now take place from home.

Delivered, Live’s planned event this week was to be headlined by Kate-Miller Heidke, with The Merindas, MANTRA and N’fa Jones also set to perform. Now, the event will be called Delivered, Live (Reprise) and will feature several performances from previous episodes of Delivered, Live.

The artists set to perform will instead be interviewed by hosts Henry Wagon and Myf Warhurst, checking in on how they are coping during lockdown. Comedian Dilruk Jayasinha will also present a prerecorded comedy set from his home.

All proceeds from tickets to the virtual event will still go towards the artists originally slated to perform and Delivered, Live’s usual production crew.

Wagon made the announcement about Delivered, Live (Reprise) in the video below.

Delivered, Live first debuted in April, when it sold 2,200 tickets and generated over $40,000 in revenue, as reported by The Music. The money raised by the festival was distributed to artists and creative industries across Victoria that had been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Stream Delivered, Live (Reprise) here tonight (August 8) from 7:30pm AEST.