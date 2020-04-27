Kate Ceberano and Olympia enlisted for fifth Delivered, Live lineup

Weekly livestream festival Delivered, Live has shared the lineup for this weekend’s event just two days after its most recent instalment.

For edition five of Delivered, Live, event organisers have put together a lineup featuring sets from musicians Kate Ceberano, Olympia and Pollyman. Comedians Sami Shah and Josh Earl will be returning to the weekly concert to perform stand-up comedy sets, while Myf Warhurst will moderate an expert panel. As always, the event will be hosted by fellow musicians Henry Wagons.

Delivered, Live is free to stream online, but audience members are encouraged to chip in and purchase a ticket; prices range between $10-$250. All proceeds are distributed to the artists performing and to their nominated venue and crew member of choice.

For the coming weekend, Pollyman has nominated Geelong venue Pistol Pete’s and Olympia has chosen Collingwood’s Gasometer Hotel and sound engineer Clinton Kraus. Ceberano will reveal her picks on the day.

According to a press statement, Delivered, Live organisers have distributed more than $250,000 in ticket sales to more than 117 musicians, comedians, crew members, agents, managers, backline companies and venues.

Last week’s instalment of Delivered, Live enlisted the help of The Maes, British India, Shah, and comedian Cal Wilson.