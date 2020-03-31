Alex Lahey, Bob Evans and more to play livestreamed festival Delivered, Live

A brand-new livestreamed festival, Delivered, Live, will launch this Saturday, April 4 with Alex Lahey, Bob Evans and more.

Delivered, Live aims to provide music and comedy performances for people to enjoy at home with a focus on regional Victoria residents following the freeze on live in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delivered, Live will feature solo artists Alex Lahey, Bob Evans (aka Jebediah frontman Kevin Mitchell), Ali Barter and Henry Wagons.

Indie outfit Evens are also scheduled to perform as well as blues singer C.W. Stoneking. As a family-friendly event, Delivered, Live will also play host to the Teeny Tiny Stevies.

Victorian local comedians Andy Saunders and Sami Shah will also perform at the inaugural event.

The event comes in partnership with Handshake Agency and aims to support regional communities.

The Delivered, Live stream will go live at 5pm on Saturday, April 4. It can be viewed for free, though viewers are encouraged to make a donation by purchasing a ticket via Oztix. This, organisers said in a press release, will “help support the creative industries impacted by the coronavirus, including artists, managers, sound engineers and support staff”.