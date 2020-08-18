Delivered, Live moves to Sydney studios this week, with lineup lead by Steve Kilbey and Christine Anu

Livestream series Delivered, Live will now broadcast from its Sydney studios, due to Stage Four restrictions in Melbourne.

Earlier this month, the series was forced to relaunch last minute after Creative Victoria confirmed livestream performances from empty music venues would not be allowed under Stage Four coronavirus restrictions. Planned performances from Kate-Miller Heidke, The Merindas, MANTRA and N’fa Jones were replaced by interviews.

The series will now film performances in its Sydney studios to emulate the live space, despite part of its funding coming from the Victorian Government. Delivered, Live will still be produced by its Melbourne crew working from home, and hosted from the homes of Henry Wagons and Myf Warhurst.

All Victorian artists that were originally set to play this season will also be paid as if they did.

This week, musical performances are led by Steve Kilbey, Christine Anu and KYVA. Comedian Harley Breen will fulfil the comedy segment, while regular music news updates will also return.

Delivered, Live first debuted in April, when it sold 2,200 tickets and generated over $40,000 in revenue, as reported by The Music. The money raised by the festival was distributed to artists and creative industries across Victoria that had been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

This week’s episode kicks off August 22 from 7:30pm AEST here.