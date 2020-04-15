Delivered, Live returns this weekend with Kingswood, Didirri and more

The weekly Delivered, Live online music festival will be returning for a third time this weekend.

Taking place this Saturday (April 18) from 7:30pm AEST, the forthcoming lineup features musical performances from alt-rock band Kingswood, Didirri and Mick Harvey, in addition to comedy sets from Sami Shah and Josh Earl. Like last week, an expert panel will be hosted by ABC presenter Myf Warhurst. As always, the event will be hosted by Henry Wagons.

Advertisement

Delivered, Live is free to watch, but the audience is encouraged to purchase a ticket through Oztix, with prices ranging between $10 and $250. In a press release, event organisers said the ticket sales will “help support the creative industries impacted by the coronavirus, including artists, managers, sound engineers and support staff”. According to The Music, the online festival’s debut sold 2,200 tickets and generated over $40,000 in revenue.

Audience members will also be able to see how the income from ticket sales is distributed, per the event website.

“For the first time too, fans will get a look at how the artist and their team earn a living, with each show sharing who is getting what percentage of the total revenue,” organisers said.

Last weekend’s Delivered, Live event featured a lineup of You Am I’s Tim Rogers, Freya Josephine Hollick, Hayley Mary (The Jezabels), Shah and Warhurst.