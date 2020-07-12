Delta Goodrem announces 2021 Australian tour

Delta Goodrem will tour nationally in 2021, performing shows in most major cities. The pop star will begin her ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ tour in April 2021, concluding in early May.

Per a press release, Goodrem said that “there’s nothing like being on tour and being with people face to face and to share in the magic of live music.”

In her press statement, Goodrem hinted that the tour is in support of her forthcoming album. An exact release date and title for the record are yet to be announced.

“Nothing gets me more excited than creating a world for everyone to come to. Visually, I love to make sure a tour represents the energy of what this new album embodies,” she explained.

“There are going to be incredible musical moments in bringing to life the surprise elements of this new album and all of the favourites from my previous records.”

Tickets to Goodrem’s upcoming shows go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 17) at 12pm AEST. Click here to purchase tickets.

In April, Goodrem participated in the ‘Music From The Home Front’ live-stream concert. Her rendition of ‘Down Under’ by Men At Work, performed with the band’s lead singer Colin Hay, was a highlight of the evening.

Earlier in the year, Goodrem’s charity song ‘Let It Rain’, topped the iTunes singles chart. The single aimed to raise funds for the recent bushfire crisis.

Delta Goodrem’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ Tour Dates:

April, 2021:

Thursday 8 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 9 – Gold Coast, Gold Cast Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday 10 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 13 – Canberra, Royal Theatre

Thursday 15 – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Friday 16 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 17 – Perth, RAC Arena

Thursday 29 – Townsville, Townsville Entertainment Centre

May, 2021:

Saturday 1 – Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Sunday 2 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena