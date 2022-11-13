Delta Goodrem announces 20th anniversary tour for ‘Innocent Eyes’

Delta Goodrem has announced a five-date national tour for September and October of 2023, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her record-breaking debut album, ‘Innocent Eyes’.

The run will kick off in Sydney on Monday September 25, when Goodrem is scheduled to take the stage at the iconic Opera House (where she’s performed four times before). She’ll head to Melbourne next, performing at Hamer Hall on Thursday September 25, before kicking October off at Adelaide’s Festival Theatre.

From there, she’ll perform at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday October 3, and wrap up at the Riverside Theatre in Perth on Saturday October 7.

Tickets for all five of the shows go on sale at 11am local tine this Friday (November 18). There’ll be two pre-sales – one for TEG Live members, and one for members of Goodrem’s fan club – both of which will start at 9am local time this Wednesday (November 16) and end an hour before the general sale starts. Info on the TEG Live pre-sale and general sale tickets can be found here.

‘Innocent Eyes’ was initially released on March 24, 2003. It sported five singles – ‘Born To Try’, ‘Lost Without You’, ‘Not Me, Not I’ and ‘Predictable’, in addition to the title track – and went on to become a smash-hit in Australia, New Zealand (where it peaked at Number Six and went 3x Platinum), the UK (Number Two, 2x Platinum), Ireland (Number Three) and Germany (Number 20, Gold).

Most notably, ‘Innocent Eyes’ went on to become the most successful album by an Australian artist since 1986 (John Farnham’s ‘Whispering Jack’). Being certified 15x Platinum, it was the highest-selling Australian album of the 2000s, and remains the second-best-selling Australian album of all time. It debuted at Number One on the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart, and also topped the decade-end Australian Albums chart.

Alongside international stardom, the album earned Goodrem a slew of accolades, including eight ARIA Awards (and a further nine nominations), seven ARIA No. 1 Awards, an APRA Award (and four more nominations), a World Music Award, a Mo Award, a Video Hits Award, an MTV Video Music Award and a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, as well as the title of Channel [V]’s 2003 Oz Artist Of The Year.

In a press statement, Goodrem said: “I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me. This [tour] is going to be a wonderful night together of music and storytelling celebrating the album that changed my life.”

Since dropping ‘Innocent Eyes’, Goodrem has released a further six studio albums. Her seventh, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’, arrived last May via Sony and sported five singles: ‘Keep Climbing’, ‘Paralyzed’, ‘Solid Gold’, ‘Billionaire’ and ‘All Of My Friends’. It, too, debuted at Number One on the ARIA Charts, marking her fifth album to do so.

Back in September, Goodrem joined Robbie Williams for his performance at the 2022 AFL Grand Final, where they delivered a duet of the former’s 2000 single ‘Kids’. The cameo was announced a week prior, with Goodrem notably appearing to be a stand-in for Kylie Minogue.

Also this year, Goodrem become a Member Of The Order Of Australia (AM) as part of the 2022 Australia Day Honours ceremony.

Delta Goodrem’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Monday 25 – Warrang/Sydney, Opera House

Thursday 28 – Naarm/Melbourne, Hamer Hall

OCTOBER

Sunday 1 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Festival Theatre

Tuesday 3 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Saturday 7 – Boorloo/Perth, Riverside Theatre