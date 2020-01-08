Delta Goodrem has topped the Australian iTunes charts with her new song, ‘Let It Rain’, which was inspired by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

The singer has pledged all proceeds from the song, which was released earlier this morning (January 8), towards aiding bushfire relief. “THANK YOU for all your support with the bushfire relief! Let’s keep it going,” she wrote on Twitter after the song topped the iTunes chart.

Amazing! You just sent #letitrain to the top of the @iTunes charts. THANK YOU for all your support with the bushfire relief ! Let’s keep it going 🙏🏼 https://t.co/52zkA2PO3h pic.twitter.com/JI7MC4b90Y — Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) January 7, 2020

Advertisement

Goodrem debuted the song via a black-and-white Instagram video last Thursday (January 2), where she performed the tune at a piano. “I wrote this song about an hour ago after seeing yet another video of the firefighters continuing to fight the fires for us,” the singer wrote.

“The extremes that many families are experiencing leaves me with no words. I send all my love and I am praying everyday,” she added.

Goodrem is the latest celebrity to contribute to bushfire relief. Singer Kylie Minogue, actress Nicole Kidman and pop star Selena Gomez recently pledged donations towards emergency services. Actor Chris Hemsworth announced he and his family would donate $1million towards bushfire relief. Elton John has also donated $1million towards firefighting efforts, he announced on stage last night (January 7) during the Sydney stop of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.

Aussie musicians such as Tones And I, Hermitude and Julia Jacklin have also announced bushfire benefits in major cities across the coming weeks.