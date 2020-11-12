Delta Goodrem drops surprise Christmas album ‘Only Santa Knows’, featuring Gurrumul and Olivia Newton-John

Delta Goodrem has surprised fans with the release of her latest Christmas album, ‘Only Santa Knows’.

The album – which dropped today (November 13) with no prior announcement – is filled with covers of Christmas classics, and includes contributions from Australian music legends Olivia Newton-John and the late Gurrumul.

The only notice fans received came last night on Goodrem’s Twitter, when she wrote, “I think you may want to be up at midnight AU tonight…. you just maaaaay want to be online. Just saying.”

Listen to ‘Only Santa Knows’ in full below:

“I hope the music brings you joy and puts us all in good spirits regardless of everything going on around us,” Goodrem said of the album on Twitter upon its release.

Her evocative rendition of ‘Silent Night’ alongside Gurrumul was actually originally released in 2014, prior to his passing, as part of Christmas compilation album ‘The Spirit Of Christmas 2014’.

This isn’t the first time Goodrem has collaborated with Olivia Newton-John, either. Goodrem played the ‘Grease’ star in the poorly received miniseries on her life, Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You, back in 2018.

The two also joined forces on a rendition of Newton-John’s original track ‘Let Me Be There’ in the soundtrack for the miniseries.

Goodrem has kept herself busy throughout 2020, dropping a string of singles including ‘Keep Climbing’, ‘Paralyzed‘ and, most recently, ‘Solid Gold‘.