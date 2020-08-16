Delta Goodrem lost control of her speech while making new album

Delta Goodrem has taken to social media to reveal that she lost ability to control her speech while making her forthcoming album, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams.’
Goodrem revealed that her new single, ‘Paralysed,’ was written following the literal paralysis of her tongue.
This occurred after a nerve was damaged, a complication following surgery to remove a salivary gland.
The procedure happened in October 2018. According to the video, there is no telling when or if a nerve will recover after damage.
“My livelihood is my sound,” a crying Goodrem says through slurred speech in the video.
She then reveals that she underwent six months of daily speech therapy in an effort to regain control of her speech.
“I still am a bit confused at how it feels a little bit different to sing now,” Goodrem said.
“I’m still finding that new space.”
In the caption for the video, Goodrem wrote: “As a songwriter, I write songs from my own experiences.
“I tell stories about the path I have been on, wondering if anyone else has been on a similar journey.”
This isn’t the first time the public has seen Goodrem endure a serious health scare.
In 2003, an 18-year-old Goodrem revealed that she had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ is set for release later this year. ‘Paralysed’ is the second single from the album, following ‘Keep Climbing.’