Delta Goodrem postpones UK and Europe tour, on “strict vocal rest”

Delta Goodrem has postponed a planned UK and European tour on doctors’ orders, with the Australian singer-songwriter advised to go on “strict vocal rest” to protect her voice.

Goodrem was set to commence her Hearts on the Run tour in Dublin on April 4, before dates in the UK, Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. The singer announced the postponement on Thursday (April 23), sharing a statement via her social media.

“It hurts my heart to have to share with you that we’ve had to make the difficult decision to reschedule my upcoming UK and European shows,” Goodrem wrote. “I am feeling so grateful to be this busy in this moment of my career, but from overextending myself on a number of projects, including preparing new music for you all, I have unfortunately overused my vocal cords to the point of me having no voice for extended periods of time.”

Goodrem said that she had been “pushing through this month”, believing that her voice would heal, but that her doctors had “just ordered [her] to go on strict vocal rest and not sing”. Goodrem added that she and her team were working on rescheduling the shows, and tickets would remain valid for new dates.

“I am so excited to have an incredible year of touring ahead. Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you in full flight. Be right back. Love you all.”

In September, Goodrem is set to embark on an Australian tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album ‘Innocent Eyes’, with a pair of concerts at the Sydney Opera House alongside shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth. Goodrem will perform the 2003 album in full at the shows, including hits like ‘Born to Try’, ‘Lost Without You’ and its title track. Find remaining tickets here.

“I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me,” Goodrem said when announcing the shows. “This is going to be a wonderful night together of music and storytelling celebrating the album that changed my life.”

‘Innocent Eyes’ debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums chart, spending 29 weeks at the top. It remains one of the best-selling Australian albums of all the time, and earned Goodrem seven awards at the 2003 ARIAs.