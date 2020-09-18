Delta Goodrem releases uplifting new single ‘Solid Gold’

Delta Goodrem has shared her new track ‘Solid Gold’, the third single from her forthcoming studio album.

The new song features rich instrumentation and an upbeat melody in a glimpse of what to expect from Goodrem’s currently untitled upcoming LP. Listen to ‘Solid Gold’ below.

In a press statement, Goodrem explained the optimism behind her latest release.

“At the very core, ‘Solid Gold’ is an uplifting and empowering message reminding someone who has taken you for granted of your worth and strength,” she said. “‘I’m gonna take your bad heart’ and remind them ‘what you had was always solid gold.’”

‘Solid Gold’ follows the release of ‘Keep Climbing’ and ‘Paralyzed’, the latter of which was described by Goodrem as a “narrative of when your whole world stops and has to be reset”. The singer later revealed the song was inspired by her recovery from nerve damage to her tongue, which caused loss of regular speech function.

“As a songwriter, I write songs from my own experiences,” Goodrem wrote in an Instagram post about ‘Paralyzed’ on August 16. “I tell stories about the path I have been on, wondering if anyone else has been on a similar journey. The first step in writing this new record was a personal transformation that I didn’t know I needed in my life!”

“Even though, as I am sharing today, it was a challenging one — I learned so much and I’m so grateful to be here healthy, happy and singing away.”

In July, Goodrem announced a 2021 Australian tour in support of her forthcoming album. The tour will also support the Delta Goodrem Foundation with one dollar from every ticket purchase donated to the foundation, which supports those facing illness, hardship and inequality.