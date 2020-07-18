Delta Goodrem shares new single ‘Paralyzed’

Delta Goodrem has shared her latest single, ‘Paralyzed’, marking her third single for the year.

‘Paralyzed’ is taken from Goodrem’s forthcoming sixth studio album, which is yet to be announced. The track follows singles ‘Keep Climbing’ and ‘Let It Rain’, the latter of which was inspired following the aftermath of the Australian bushfires.

Per a press release, Goodrem describes ‘Paralyzed’ as a “narrative of when your whole world stops and has to be reset”.

“Sometimes we are forced to take the difficult cards we are dealt with in life, in our stride,” she said.

“Of course it’s a personal song, but this is a song for anyone who can relate to pressing pause, finding patience and a chance to stop and rewind. Let the music do the talking.”

Goodrem recently performed as part of Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ event, which was released as a massive 79-track live album in April.

Similarly, Goodrem performed ‘Let It Rain’ for Fire Fight Australia’s bushfire relief event, ‘Artists Unite for Fire Fight’. The compilation album was released as a physical-only edition in March.

Recently, Goodrem announced a slew of Australian tour dates, entitled the ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ tour, which will commence in April 2021.