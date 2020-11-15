Delta Goodrem to host 2020 ARIA Awards

Delta Goodrem has been announced as the host of the 2020 ARIA Awards, alongside a list of presenters that includes former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, A$AP Ferg and more.

Goodrem will take the reins at the first virtual ceremony, and the 34th iteration of the awards on November 25 from Sydney’s Star Event Centre – broadcast on the Nine Network.

Goodrem herself has won 12 ARIA Awards, and follows Guy Sebastian, who hosted last year’s ceremony.

Sebastian leads the diverse list of presenters also announced today for the ceremony. These include the aformentioned Ms Gillard, A$AP Ferg, Tones & I, the surviving members of INXS, Robbie Williams, Christine Anu, Briggs, Tim Minchin, Keith Urban and Tuma Basa.

Comedians Joel Creasey and Hamish Blake and TV personalities Sophie Monk and Richard Wilkins will also help present. It has not been revealed which categories any of those announced will present.

Lime Cordiale and Tame Impala lead the nominations for the 2020 ARIA Awards, with eight and seven nominations respectively. Sampa The Great follows with six nominations, while DMA’S and Miiesha hold five nominations each.

The ARIA Awards for Best Video and Song of the Year will again be hosted by YouTube Music this year, and will tally listener votes into account. Australian fans will be able to vote once a day for each category from this link, or by searching “ARIA Vote” on any search engine.