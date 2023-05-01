Deltron 3030 will reunite at Wu-Tang and Run The Jewels gig

Deltron 3030 have announced that they will reunite for an upcoming Run The Jewels and Wu-Tang Clan concert later this year.

The groundbreaking hip-hop trio of Del the Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator and Kid Koala pushed the boundaries of alternative rap with Afro-futuristic elements. They collaborated with the likes of Jamie Cullum, Sean Lennon, and The Lonely Island, and last performed together in 2020 but haven’t released an album in a decade.

Last week, it was announced the Californian-Canadian group will return at a one-off Run The Jewels and Wu-Tang concert on September 8 at the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Denver.

WU TANG. RTJ. DELTRON 3030. WHAT IS HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/fyhDh88Jyy — Ben and Alex (@probablyaparent) April 26, 2023

The last record the group released was their second album ‘Event II‘, in 2013, which NME said had “an admirable consistency” and was “touched by greatness”. This followed their 2000 self-titled debut.

In a recent interview with Rock The Bells, Del the Funky Homosapien said he was “thinking about” making music with Deltron 3030. “We’re basically living in the future,” he said about the group’s next record. “I would just try to work on making it more whimsical this time, not as heavy, because I think I kinda stepped away from that with the second one a bit. I would go back to it being a little bit more whimsical, a little bit more battle rhyme-ish, you know what I’m saying?”

However, producer Kid Koala didn’t mention any new music from Deltron 3030 on The Spark Parade podcast. Instead, he spoke about his latest solo project, ‘Creatures of the Late Afternoon’.

Run The Jewels and Wu-Tang Clan are both on their own respective tours. The former will go on their 10th-anniversary tour, doing four-night residencies in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles in mid-September. Whereas, Wu-Tang Clan are going on a joint NY State of Mind Tour with Nas and De La Soul as their opening act.