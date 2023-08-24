Deluxe reissue of Prince’s ‘Diamonds & Pearls’ announced

Prince‘s estate Paisley Park has announced an expanded reissue of his 1991 album ‘Diamonds And Pearls’.

The new super deluxe format of the record features the original LP remastered for the very first time, as well as 47 previously unreleased audio tracks and over two hours of live filmed concert footage in high definition from Prince’s vault. It will be released on October 27.

The previously unheard tracks include various remixes and B-sides from the era, including the ‘Damn Near 10 Min’ mix of ‘Gett Off’, which was never commercially released. Also included are numerous alternate versions of album tracks, as well as songs Prince gave away to other artists and songs he had recorded while on the road.

The estate has previewed two remastered tracks ahead of the reissue landing – check out the remastered versions of ‘Alice Through The Looking Glass’ and ‘Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)’ below.

‘Diamonds And Pearls’ is the third Prince album to be reissued, following ‘1999’ and ‘Sign O’The Times’, which were reissued in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Featuring singles such as ‘Gett Off’, ‘Cream’ and ‘Diamonds And Pearls’, the album was Prince’s first with his backing band The New Power Generation, who he worked with until 2013. He assembled the group largely from the Twin Cities area and gave them co-credit on ‘Diamonds And Pearls’, which he had only previously done with his former band The Revolution.

The album quickly became Prince’s biggest selling non-soundtrack album of his career thus far, and remains his best-selling album in the UK.

In other news, Dr Dre recently divulged his reasons for turning down the chance to work with Prince, as well as Michael Jackson.

“They just asked me to work with them and I just was like, ‘What the fuck am I going to do with them?’” he explained. “Those are my fucking heroes.”