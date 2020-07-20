Deluxe version of Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album released

A deluxe version of Pop Smoke‘s posthumous debut album, ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ has hit streaming services today (July 20).

The deluxe album adds 15 songs to the already mammoth album, making the whole thing 34 tracks long.

A bunch of other artists feature on these new songs as well, including: Gunna, Young Thug, Queen Naija, Burna Boy, Jamie Foxx and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to name a few.

Stream the deluxe version of ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ below:

Gunna and Young Thug feature on ‘Paranoia’, a track that caused controversy this month after it was revealed Pusha T was also set to feature, and took a shot at Drake in his verse.

“I don’t respect the Pusha T verse on the song with me and Gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna,” Young Thug said on Instagram about the verse.

“…if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf.”

Pusha T responded, telling Young Thug: “don’t feel bad, nobody knew what the verse was abt.”

“The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know.”

Pusha had also told Pop Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor, to take his verse off the song “to avoid any confusion that may take away from This (sic) amazing body of work!”

The original version of ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ was at the beginning of the month, with features from 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Future, Tyga, Lil Baby, DaBaby and more.

NME gave the album a four-star review, saying “the late Brooklyn drill star’s first album has been completed with care and attention”.